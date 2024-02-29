Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $59.27 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $59,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,243.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,196.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

