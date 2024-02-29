Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,703 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.27% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

