QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Position Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 50.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 714,303 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,417 shares of company stock valued at $551,179. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.