Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

