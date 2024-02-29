R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in R1 RCM by 549.7% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after buying an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

