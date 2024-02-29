R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

RCM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

