Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.63 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $110.15 million and $20.63 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,555,980 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.