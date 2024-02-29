Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 14.1 %

RDUS opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radius Recycling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

