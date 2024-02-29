RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet Stock Performance

RadNet stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,749.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. RadNet has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

