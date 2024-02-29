Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
