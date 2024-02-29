Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,042 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 113,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,137. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

