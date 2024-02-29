Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:RYN opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

