RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $88.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

RB Global stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. RB Global has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

