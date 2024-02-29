Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,437.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Redfin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

RDFN stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a market cap of $806.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

