Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,437.86%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Redfin Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $849.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.74.
In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
