Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $179.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

