Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.90.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America
Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $179.44.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reinsurance Group of America
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.