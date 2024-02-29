RenovoRx (RNXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RNXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

