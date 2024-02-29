Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO Sells $866,203.84 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 272.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

