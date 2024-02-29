Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Up 1.7 %

RGEN opened at $195.94 on Thursday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after buying an additional 263,259 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.