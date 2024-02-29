Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.