Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hecla Mining’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

