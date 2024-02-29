Reviewing DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DriveItAway and BTC Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.12 $320,000.00 N/A N/A BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.18 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BTC Digital beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

