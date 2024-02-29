Reviewing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 23.42% 26.18% 1.80% Prosperity Bancshares 26.24% 6.62% 1.18%

Dividends

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $1.19 billion 1.50 $279.23 million $5.64 7.35 Prosperity Bancshares $1.07 billion 5.41 $419.32 million $4.53 13.61

Prosperity Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Prosperity Bancshares 0 4 7 1 2.75

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $70.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.