Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Mesoblast and Jasper Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mesoblast and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 583.45%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $59.63, indicating a potential upside of 198.13%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

This table compares Mesoblast and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -66.86% -57.95%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.50 million 28.23 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -1.86 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($8.30) -2.41

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Jasper Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

