Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

