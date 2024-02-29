Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $22.50 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.63%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

