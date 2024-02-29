ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
LFWD stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.30.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
