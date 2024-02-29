ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

LFWD stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.30.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

