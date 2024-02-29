RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RHIM stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,702 ($46.96). 30,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,810 ($48.33). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

