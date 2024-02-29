Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,171 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

