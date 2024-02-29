Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 50,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,660,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,337,000 after buying an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 1,606,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

