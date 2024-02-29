Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 881,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,257,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 194.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 249.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $103.95 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.