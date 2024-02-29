Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $69,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 320,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,581. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

