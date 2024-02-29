Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 584,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 2.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $149,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

