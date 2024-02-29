Rodney (Rod) Leonard Acquires 38,633 Shares of West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard purchased 38,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,610.71 ($21,967.78).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

