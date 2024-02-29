Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
PodcastOne Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000.
About PodcastOne
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PodcastOne
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.