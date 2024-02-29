Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $93.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.