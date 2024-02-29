Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,336 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 33.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.