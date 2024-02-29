RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of RXST stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 171,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,317,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,076,746. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 15.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth about $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

