Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Announces None Dividend of $0.34

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

