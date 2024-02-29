Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 278,981 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 30,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,873. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

(Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.