Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,626 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the period.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 15,813 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 14.98. 34,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,687. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

