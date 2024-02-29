Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,845 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $89,776.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 962,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,616 shares of company stock worth $758,740 in the last ninety days.

CEV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 11,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.0434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

