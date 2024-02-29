Saba Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,293 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 2,425,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,229. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.