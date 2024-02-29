Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.77% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 30,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,873. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

