Saba Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,293 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 2,425,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,229. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

