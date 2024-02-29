Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $125,000 Investment in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VFS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,945. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

VinFast Auto Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

