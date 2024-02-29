Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $264,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MQT. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 58.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 47.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

