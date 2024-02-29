Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 12,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,769. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

