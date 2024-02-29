Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 177,398 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,398 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OPP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 60,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
