Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Up 260.0% in February

Feb 29th, 2024

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

SPGC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,876. Sacks Parente Golf has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGCFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

